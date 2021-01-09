Rodgers explains what was important in Leicester’s whitewash of Stoke

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised his side for their impressive performance in the FA Cup against Stoke City on Saturday.

The Foxes put in the complete performances to blow away the Championship side, running out 4-0 winners.

He commented on how well his side weathered the opposition’s attacking attempts initially before taking hold of the game

“It was very good. We stayed strong for 15 minutes or so when Stoke started well,” he said.

“After that we were excellent. The first goal is important and from that point we were very good.”

The visitors limited Stoke to few chances but Rodgers explained that he assessed how his side could be more ruthless in the second half, during the interval.

He continued: “I thought at half-time we needed to be quicker to second balls and press the game with more urgency, that then gave us the tempo in the game.”

The Northern Irishman heaped praise on his side, who travelled to Staffordshire without Jamie Vardy or James Maddison.

He added: “We have a good team that is mobile and it was about making sure we ran into the spaces, nice and aggressive.”

The win means Leicester have progressed to the fourth-round of the competition for the fourth time in five years.

Foxes prove too relentless for Potters

Leicester produced a masterclass in their convincing win over Stoke.

James Justin’s sumptuous effort on 34 minutes set the tone for the afternoon with the Foxes dominating the play. His strike may well be voted goal of the round.

Mark Albrighton’s hour-mark finish from a brilliant Youri Tielemans assist gave them a deserved two-goal advantage in the second half.

Ayoze Perez then put away a third ten minutes from time to end a fantastically-worked move.

Harvey Barnes, who put in an eye-catching display, finally made it 4-0 a few minutes later to round off a pleasing performance.

Leicester are now unbeaten in seven games against Stoke in all competitions.

