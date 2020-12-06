Rodgers calls Vardy one of ‘best in Europe’; says win ‘thoroughly deserved’

Brendan Rodgers could not play down the significance of Leicester bouncing back to winning ways against Sheffield United.

Leicester had gone four games without a win in all competitions, and it looked like they might have been heading for a fifth. However, Jamie Vardy struck late on to give the Foxes a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane.

Hence, their wait for a win ended, and they rose to third place in the table. Leicester are still in a strong position this season despite their recent shaky form – and Rodgers thinks they could kick on from here.

“It was very important for us,” Rodgers said. “It might be the longest period since I’ve been here that we haven’t won, but if not it’s certainly felt the longest.

“We haven’t performed so well (of late). But we knew coming back to the Premier League it was going to be tough, and our performance was very good.

“Our combination and movement was very good and we didn’t have too many scares.

“It is important. We’re not used to losing.

“I thought it was a win we very much deserved but it was always going to be tight. If you look at their record, seven of their games have been decided by a single goal.

“But I thought we thoroughly deserved it. We hit the post a couple of times, we defended well when we had to. We were probing, getting around their 18-yard box, but we just needed that final pass and it came late on.”

Rodgers reacts to winning goal

In the end, the difference was Vardy’s goal late on, as he finished one-on-one with Aaron Ramsdale.

Rodgers said it was the reward for his side’s persistence, pointing to the number of times they have scored late on this season.

“I thought there were other moments of quality in the game. I was pleased we kept going,” he said. “We’ve scored a lot of second-half goals this season.

“The ball’s popped off, we’ve pounced, and James Maddison’s pass was sublime. You know when Jamie is away, he is one of the best in Europe in that position.

“I’m delighted. After a tough week of travel, it’s a fantastic win for us.”

