Brendan Rodgers knocks back Leicester speculation

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has knocked back talk linking him to a potential move back to the Premier League with Leicester.

The Sun claimed that Rodgers, 45, was the Leicester board’s ideal candidate to replace the under-fire Claude Puel, but he denied the talk at yesterday’s news conference.

“Someone mentioned it to me yesterday,” Rodgers said.

“It is the time of the year where you get players and managers get linked with clubs and whatnot. For me, my only concentration is here at Celtic.

“Leicester as we have seen over the last few years, an incredible journey that they have been on as a club and obviously the unfortunate circumstances that they had earlier this season.

“It is a fantastic club but for me at this moment in time my concentration is purely on Celtic and looking forward to the second part of this season.”

Puel has been under pressure at the King Power Stadium, despite the Foxes sitting nicely vin eighth in the Premier League.

The French boss is the 2/5 favourite to be the next boss to leave his job in the Premier League after they were booed off in the 2-1 defeat to Southampton.

But Puel was defiant in his press conference on Thursday.

“The common thread, in all the press conferences, I cannot manage this speculation,” he said.

“It’s often people have a lot of bets about my future, I am sorry for people who made this bet because they lost a lot of money. I hope this situation continues.”