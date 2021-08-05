Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Leicester City will look to go into the transfer market after the injury to Wesley Fofana – but the manager remains hopeful James Maddison will stay.

Leicester’s pre-season preparations were marred by a serious injury to defender Fofana in a friendly against Villarreal on Wednesday. The talented centre-back will now be out for a significant period of time. It is not ideal, especially on the eve of a game in which silverware is at stake.

FA Cup winners Leicester will play Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday for the honour of the Community Shield. They will be doing so, though, without Fofana.

Clarifying the extent of the blow, Rodgers told a press conference: “He fractured his fibula. So it’s a horrendous injury for us and we are devastated for him. He’s a top class player so he’s going to be a huge loss for us.

“Our medical team were fantastic. They looked after him. Our trauma doctor was able to put his ankle back in place. Then he went to the hospital.

“He has another scan today, which he couldn’t have last night because the ankle was so swollen. That will give us a clearer indication of how long he will be out for.”

We have already revealed that Leicester are looking into a deal for former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak to cover for Fofana’s injury. Rodgers went on to confirm that the club are exploring their options, without mentioning names.

He added: “We’re definitely light in the area. Filip Benkovic has done really well over the course of pre-season. Daniel Amartey has also done well. It’s certainly something we’ll look at.

“There will be a small group of players identified. We’ll see what happens.”

On the flipside, Leicester will be wary of potential outgoings. Attacking midfielder James Maddison is a major target for Arsenal, a club he would be open to joining.

However, Rodgers remains hopeful the playmaker will be staying.

He responded: “I believe so. I haven’t been told anything. He’s just become a father so has a responsibility off the pitch.

“There is gossip that goes around. James is a very important member of our squad. He was disrupted last season with injury so hopefully he can show the top player he is.”

Rodgers will be hoping to see some of his summer signings make an impression in the coming weeks. Leicester have impressed in the transfer market with the additions of Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare.

While a deal for former Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand was not quite as exciting, he too should be a useful option thanks to his experience.

His new manager believes all of the new arrivals will make the King Power Stadium even more of a winning environment.

“For any player coming into the Premier League, it’s always a challenge. The three players we have brought in have a winning mentality.

“Bertrand is an experienced operator. Bouba and Patson have just won titles and have scope to develop. They will fit in well and will make a contribution.”

Community Shield an opportunity for over-achieving Leicester

While some view the Community Shield as nothing more than a glorified friendly, Rodgers is certainly not seeing it that way. It is an opportunity for him to add a second piece of silverware to the cabinet from his reign as Foxes boss.

“It’s a fantastic game for us,” he insisted. “It means we won the FA Cup.

“When you’re in pre-season, you’re aiming to be as close to fitness for the first game of the season and that doesn’t change.

“It’s a wonderful occasion and there’s something there at the end of it.”

When the league season kicks off, Leicester will be aiming to improve upon back-to-back fifth-placed finishes. On each occasion, they had been in the top four for most of the year, before falling out of the Champions League places late on.

Rodgers maintains his players have been over-achieving, but believes they can keep progressing.

“My players have emphatically over-achieved in terms of where we are in terms of budget. Then to create history in the FA Cup, it was fantastic.

“There was a numb feeling around the last game. It just hasn’t allowed us to get over the line with missing key players.

“Like all clubs chasing the top teams, we have to continue to climb the mountain. Can we arrive in a European position and challenge for trophies? We need to keep developing and progressing.”