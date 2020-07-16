Rodgers reflects on mixed form as Leicester boss vows to make ‘history’

Brendan Rodgers urged Leicester to “create some more history” after a win over Sheffield United kept them in the top four with two games to go.

Leicester have been one of the surprises of the season, with Rodgers guiding them to a European challenge in his first full year in charge.

Their form since the Premier League re-started in June has been mixed, and they went into the game on the back of a 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Bouncing back, they did their Champions League credentials no harm by beating Sheffield United, themselves challenging for Europe, 2-0.

The Foxes are now guaranteed their highest ever league finish, other than when they won the title. And Rodgers believed the key to getting the win was consistency, as he backed his side to complete the job and finish in the top four.

“I thought we were brilliant,” Rodgers told Sky Sports. “Sheffield United deserve so much credit for how they have worked and how Chris Wilder has got them playing, but we were outstanding.

“We have played well since we have come back but not been consistent enough. Tonight we were able to do that. A very good performance.

“The result gives us the second-highest finish in Leicester’s history. We have two games to go to create some more history.”

RODGERS DELIGHTED WITH THOMAS DEBUT

One surprising selection from Rodgers was to hand a debut to teenager Luke Thomas. The decision paid off, as the left-sided player got the assist for Ayoze Perez’s opening goal.

After his positive debut, his manager praised his tenacity and composure.

“He has got that incredible composure,” Rodgers said. “His first game at first-team level against a really good team – he lasted so well, aggressive, tenacious, and can pass the ball.

“He got a big round of applause, absolutely delighted for him and the team.”