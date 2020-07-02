Rodgers pinpoints cracks in Leicester mentality amid fading CL hopes

Leicester need to “reset mentally” to keep their Champions League destiny in their own hands, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes remain third in the Premier League but are fading fast. Indeed, their recent slump continued with a 2-1 loss to Everton on Wednesday.

Rodgers’ side have claimed just two points from their three games since competition resumed.

Chelsea boosted Leicester’s hopes by losing to West Ham on Wednesday.

However, in-form Manchester United and Wolves are now three points behind with six games to play.

Rodgers said: “I know we have a very young group, a young squad that is developing, but if you want to consistently compete at the very top end of this table it is a mindset.

“I think we have shown over the course of the season we have got the talent but there is no doubt that we have to have a reset mentally if we are going to go and achieve what we want to achieve.

“Thankfully we are still in a fantastic position but we have got to try to sustain that. At this end of the season it’s really about coping with that and that is something I need to help them do.

“We have been terrific for a lot of the season. Our level has been high and somehow we need to work our way back to that.”

Among the reasons for concern for Rodgers is Jamie Vardy’s form. The Englishman, who sat top of the Premier League’s scoring charts before the break, has not scored since.

LEICESTER’S TOUGH RUN-IN

Rodgers will be hoping Leicester’s form improves quickly, given their tough run-in.

The Foxes face Crystal Palace on Saturday, before heading back to London to face Arsenal.

And, following a clash with relegation-threatened Bournemouth, tough matches against Sheffield United, Tottenham and Ole Gunnar Solskjar’s United finish their season.

Indeed, the Premier League is Leicester’s sole focus after exiting the FA Cup to Chelsea last weekend.