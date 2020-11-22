Rodgers admits ‘passive’ Leicester were not ‘aggressive’ enough

Brendan Rodgers said that Leicester lacked aggression as they fell to a big defeat away at Liverpool.

It was not a happy return to Anfield for former Liverpool boss Rodgers, as Leicester lost on the road for the first time this season.

Things got off to a bad start when Jonny Evans headed in an own goal, but Liverpool needed little help after that. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino scored further goals to condemn Leicester to a 3-0 defeat.

It means Leicester fall behind Liverpool in the table, but still remain in the top four for now.

If they are to remain there, though, they must be more consistent against the bigger teams in the league. Indeed, their manager insists they cannot afford to be passive against such opponents.

Rodgers told Match of the Day: “We, first half in particular, were too passive and defending the space, but didn’t have enough contact, gave away poor goals.

“We had a good opportunity on the counter with Harvey Barnes, but overall when you are passive like that your football is not quite the same. We weren’t aggressive enough.

“Second half was a little bit better, more aggressive in our press, that allows us to play better football. Liverpool deserved to win.

“The guys coming back from the international break, not as cohesive as what we have been.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Rodgers highlights mentality issue

Rodgers reiterated that he saw improvements in the second half, meaning he will be able to move on quickly from the defeat.

He continued: “It’s mentality, you have to get up to the ball.

“We were happy for them to have it in their own half, but as soon as it comes into your organisation we were not as aggressive as I would like.

“Much better second half. Unlike the game last year, when we lost at home, this is a game we can reflect on easily and analyse and move on.”