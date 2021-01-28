Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers felt his side showed a “great reaction” coming from behind against Everton in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw.

The Foxes went a goal down after 30 minutes through James Rodriguez’s curled strike.

However, the visitors at Goodison Park responded through Youri Tielemans’ effort in the second half. The Belgium international’s low shot travelled through a number of bodies and caught Jordan Pickford out.

Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti defended the England goalkeeper, but speaking in his own post-match press conference, Rodgers praised his side for applying a key half-time tactics switch.

“I thought we had a great reaction to going behind. We dominated the game well and had good control,” the manager said.

“You then have to react after a fantastic goal and we are seeing this team learning and developing all the time.

“Particularly the second half we had great dominance in the game, we had speed and attacking intent and by the end we felt we should have won the game with a bit more luck.

“To come back against a team who gave us respect with their line-up and how many defenders they had in the team, performance-wise I’m very pleased.

“First half we were a little bit too precise and maybe trying to score the perfect goal. At half-time I said try to open it up down the sides. I enjoyed watching the second half, we were dynamic. We got a well-worked goal and with a bit more luck we could have another one or two.”

Rodgers then provided an update on the fitness of defender Jonny Evans and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Both players came off with suspected injury, but Rodgers is hopeful.

Rodgers provides injury update

On Ndidi’s hamstring, the manager said (via the Leicester Mercury): “It’s just tightened up. He doesn’t think he’s overstretched or tore it.

“We’ll just have to assess that. We couldn’t risk it.

“Evans had blurred vision in one eye after he went up for a header.”

Leicester return to action on Sunday when they host Leeds at the King Power Stadium.