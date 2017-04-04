Rodgers responds to rumours he’s a candidate for the Arsenal job

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has given his thoughts on the speculation suggesting he will become a candidate to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal this summer.

The former Liverpool boss has been tipped up as a surprise candidate for the Gunners role, should Wenger walk away from the club this summer.

Both former Arsenal stars Ray Parlour and Charlie Nicolas believe Rodgers – who this weekend helped Celtic achieve their sixth straight SPFL title and his first as manager of the club – should be a serious contender for the job.

But when asked for his thoughts on the possibility of taking over at the Emirates, Rodgers told talkSPORT: “I think one day that will be the case (return to Premier League).

“I’m obviously still young, a few years ago I was super ambitious and I still I am.

“Sometimes you have to look at what you’ve got.

“As a Celtic supporter I know what they want and I need to give as much as I can and hopefully I can leave a legacy.

“I think one day I would go back, maybe even go abroad.

“But at the moment I am fully focused on Celtic.”

Rodgers and Celtic secured the title with the weekend win at Hearts, with the club hoping to emulate Arsenal Invincles and go an entire season unbeaten in the league.