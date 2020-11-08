Rodgers explains how ‘outstanding’ Leicester are becoming more resilient

Brendan Rodgers thinks Leicester are developing their resilience after keeping out Wolves to make it six wins in a row in all competitions.

Leicester went top of the table thanks to Jamie Vardy scoring a penalty – even though he missed another later in the game.

At the other end, Leicester managed to keep Wolves out, thanks in part to a fine save from Kasper Schmeichel after a long-range effort from Ruben Neves.

Rodgers highlighted that as one moment that epitomised the “outstanding” performance.

“Everything about the game was very, very good and should have been more than one goal up,” he told Sky Sports.

“We had to show resilience in the second half when Wolves had more of the ball. Kapser [Schmeichel] made an amazing save and Harvey [Barnes] misses a chance to close the game out.

“Nine wins out of 11 shows the mentality of the team. Our football was outstanding against a very good side.

“If you think of the games we’ve had, we know sometimes we have to show that [defensive resilience]. You’re not always going to have it all your own way.

“The more we work together the more we are able to deal with that pressure.

“I think we had real challenge in this first part of the season with the players we had out, so to win nine of 11 in all competitions – the team have been fantastic. We had to show different sides to our game today and thankfully we’ve come through.”

Rodgers brushes off handball questions

There were some complaints about the decision to award the penalty that led to Leicester’s goal. Max Kilman was penalised for a handball after a VAR check, but some argued it was too close to him to have been avoided.

Rodgers, despite saying he had not seen a replay of the incident, admitted there is some confusion about the handball rule currently. However, he insisted the important thing was how Vardy converted it.

He said: “I haven’t seen it back and I think there’s so many disputes now about the handball rule and whether it’s in a natural or unnatural position or not. But we got the penalty and took it well.”