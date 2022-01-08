Brendan Rodgers singles out Leicester star who epitomised inspirational effort in FA Cup win

Brendan Rodgers was “thrilled” with Leicester for progressing in the FA Cup amid difficult circumstances – singling out one individual who adapted to reach a “really high level”.

Leicester began their defence of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win in the third round against Watford. Youri Tielemans, whose goal won them the competition last season, put them ahead with a penalty in the seventh minute.

James Maddison made it 2-0 after 25 minutes, only for Joao Pedro to pull one back for Watford two minutes later.

But it was not the start of any comeback and Leicester went on to make their lead more comfortable. Harvey Barnes scored in the 54th minute and Marc Albrighton in the 85th to confirm their place in the next round.

Considering it was not a full-strength Leicester squad, Rodgers was really happy with the application of his players – especially Hamza Choudhury.

Rodgers told BBC Sport: “I was absolutely thrilled with the performance. We only had eight senior players fit and they all played, and we had 10 academy products in our squad today.

“To see them come in and perform against another Premier League club, with that understanding of the game, and what they gave the game, I was absolutely thrilled for them.

“You consider Hamza Choudhury was playing at centre-half – what a performance that was from him. I rang him last night to tell him he would have to play there rather in midfield. He just accepted it and played to a really high level.

“We all want to dream. We dreamt last year and won the trophy. Today, with so many players out, to produce that performance and scoreline, makes me very proud and we’re in the hat which is the most important thing.”

Claudio Ranieri reacts to defeat to Brendan Rodgers’ side

The result spelled more bad news for Watford, who are in a relegation battle and now have no cup distractions.

Now, their manager Claudio Ranieri wants them to utilise the fact that they can fully focus on the Premier League survival battle.

He pinpointed the next three games as being crucial for turning their season around after failing to overcome a difficult obstacle in his former club Leicester.

Ranieri told BBC Sport: “We knew we had to play against the last winners of the FA Cup. I put some players in and gave a rest to some other players. It was the first time some of them had played together.

“It was a good match at 2-1 but after that Leicester had more quality. But I can’t say anything against my players. They made the maximum effort and well done to Leicester.

“We created something good but in the end the quality of the Leicester players told. They scored the goals and we didn’t.

“Our next three matches are very, very important and we need very good performances in them. Our focus now, 100%, is on these next three matches.”

