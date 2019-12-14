Brendan Rodgers praises Leicester mentality after Norwich draw

Brendan Rodgers has praised his players’ attitude after Leicester’s 1-1 draw with Norwich at the King Power Stadium.

Teemu Pukki put the visitors 1-0 up after 26 minutes, but Tim Krul’s own goal shortly before half time put the Foxes back on level terms.

And despite dominating in the second half, Leicester couldn’t find a winner and have now fallen ten points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Despite that disappointment, Rodgers was pleased with what he saw from his players, telling the BBC:”When you play at home you always want to win. I think the players showed a great mentality. Norwich started bright and deservedly went in front but second half we were much better”.

The draw also brings an end to Leicester’s winning run, which stood at eight games going in to Saturday’s game.

It is the first time they have dropped league points since 5th October, when they were beaten by Liverpool courtesy of a 95th minute James Milner penalty.

On that, the Northern-Irish manager added: “It just looked like one of those games. It’s a point and we need to look forwards now.

“The players have been brilliant. When you are on that winning run you believe you are going to win every game but of course it does not work like that. We were not 100% on it. We need to set the reset button.”

Leicester now face a testing run of fixtures beginning with a trip to Everton on Wednesday, before playing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday and then hosting Liverpool on Boxing Day.