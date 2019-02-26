Brendan Rodgers ready to quit Celtic for Premier League return

Leicester will reportedly make former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers their new manager in the ‘next 24 hours’.

Rodgers is set to leave Celtic and take over at the King Power Stadium after numerous reports claimed that the Foxes would land their top target.

Claude Puel was sacked on Sunday after the 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace – a result which proved to be the final straw for the Leicester hierarcy.

Leicester’s shock Boxing Day win over Manchester City and an away win at Everton on New Year’s Day had seemed to have given Puel a temporarily reprieve but his side have failed to win since.

In that time they have lost to League Two Newport County in the FA Cup, and in the Premier League against Puel’s former club Southampton, Wolves, Manchester United, Tottenham and Palace. Their only point since January 1 came in an impressive 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Foxes currently sit 12th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Brighton.

Rodgers was installed as the early favourite for the job, with reports on Monday claiming that Leicester would approach Celtic with a £6m offer to take the former Anfield chief.

And now the Daily Mail report that the East Midlands club have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ to make Rodgers their new manager.

Rodgers’ backroom staff of Chris Davies, Glen Driscoll, and Kolo Toure will also reportedly join up with him at the King Power.