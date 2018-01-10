Rodgers reveals Coutinho contacted him after Barcelona move

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has lifted the lid on a conversation he had with Philippe Coutinho, shortly after he sealed his record-breaking move to Barcelona.

The current Celtic manager was responsible for bringing Brazilian Coutinho to Anfield in a bargain £8.5million deal back in January 2013, with his £142million switch to the Nou Camp on Monday bringing about an enormous profit for the Reds.

But Coutinho has never forgotten his roots and, having been plucked from his struggles at Inter Milan to become a global star at Anfield, Rodgers says the Brazilian spoke to him with a message of thanks.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Rodgers said: “He sent me a nice text the other day when he was arriving in Barcelona. He is a great young guy, he was never a moment’s problem for me. He was a magical player to work with.

“It’s brilliant for both as he is a Barcelona player if ever there was one.

“At the time when I brought him, he wasn’t in the team at Inter Milan.

“People questioned whether he was big enough and tall enough.

“But I’d seen him as a young player at 18 at Inter Milan around top players and I always felt he had the technical quality. And, of course, he was always going to get better physically.

“We kept in contact ever since we left. Before he came over to Liverpool, he was low in confidence.

“I believed in his ability. It was clear what he was. If you see him play now, he played like that when he was an 11 year old child, if you see videos of him playing Futsal.

“He was exactly the same. But he needed that belief. He came in and developed and improved. He was outstanding for me and a real humble boy.

“He will go and join Luis (Suarez) now. They both got on very well.

“He is in the middle of his asset age, so he’s going to light it up there for the next eight, nine, ten years. A brilliant player who works really hard and never forgets his roots.”