Brendan Rodgers reveals why Leicester were ‘punished’ by Fulham

Brendan Rodgers said that Leicester’s 2-1 loss to Fulham was a reminder that their young squad is still a work in progress.

Leicester enjoyed a successful season under Rodgers last term and have begun the current campaign in decent form, but were surprised by Fulham when they met on Monday evening.

Their visitors were in the relegation zone before kick-off, but took a two-goal lead that was too much for Leicester to come back from.

Indeed, after the game, Leicester boss Rodgers was left ruing their first half performance.

“It was a disappointing first half for us,” he told Sky Sports. “We were not very good in our counter-pressing.

“We made mistakes in our defensive moments and in this league, if you give away opportunities, it can be very difficult.

“In the second half, we were a bit better but did not show enough creativity. Fulham deserved to win – they punished us and we weren’t good enough to break them down.

“We’re a young side and we’ve had some very good performances. Evenings like this show the youthfulness of the team and we’ve still got work to do.

“We’re not good enough to be complacent in this league. Fulham have good counter-attacking players, a bit more rest than us after our European game.

“We’re a very honest group with a great spirit and we’re just not good enough to win today.”

First goal could have changed things

Rodgers admitted that the game could have changed had they taken their early chances, but he will now have to go back to the drawing board.

“If we’d got the first goal it would have opened it up,” he added. “We hit the bar and the post in the same moment and if that goes in, it may have been different.

“We’ll go away and analyse how we could be better but we can’t dwell on it for too long. Games come around quickly.

“We’ve shown some good moments in the first 10 games but now we’ll need to dust ourselves off and get ready to go again.”