Brendan Rodgers tipped as better bet for Man Utd than Solskjaer

Brendan Rodgers would do a better job as manager of Manchester United than current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to one pundit.

That’s according to former Chelsea and Tottenham defender Jason Cundy, who rates Leicester chief Rodgers very highly.

The Foxes are currently flying high in the Premier League, sitting third in the table, while a struggling United are seven places and five points behind them.

Already 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool, United now face a major battle just to secure a top-four spot as the pressure mounts on Solskjaer.

Ironically, Leicester’s only defeat in their opening seven league games came at Old Trafford, but Cundy believes that Rodgers would be a better bet than the Norwegian if Solskjaer does indeed lose his job.

He told talkSPORT: “Clearly the squad is not good enough but you’ve seen Brendan go in there and change Leicester and have an impact.

“Is Brendan the worst shout in the world for Manchester United?

“Look at the job he’s doing right now. How he’s got the player – absolutely every single player in that Leicester team, he’s getting exactly what he wants out of them. They’ve bought into him.

“Celtic and Liverpool, if you can manage those football clubs and do a decent job, a really good job – obviously he was brilliant at Celtic and he came really close to winning the Premier League with Liverpool – are you telling me he couldn’t do a better job than Ole right now?

“Because I’ll tell you what, he could.”

Read more: Manchester United have reportedly been told they are likely to fall short in their quest to sign No 1 target Jadon Sancho in summer 2020 if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League.