Rodgers highlights system that nearly ‘hurt’ Leicester; hints at Vardy return

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester “had to work hard” for their win over Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League.

Playing in the competition for the first time under its current name, Leicester returned to Europe with a comfortable 3-0 win. Kelechi Iheanacho got a goal and two assists as the Foxes began the group stage in fine form.

Their Ukrainian opponents have become seasoned campaigners in European competition in recent years, but Leicester asserted their dominance despite their relative lack of continental experience.

And even though the scoreline was comfortable, Rodgers knows Leicester needed a big effort to get the win – especially with Zorya’s shape causing them problems.

“It was a very good win,” Rodgers told BT Sport. “It’s nice to get the points on the board and a clean sheet.

“We had to work hard, there’s areas where we can get better.

“They play a diamond and it’s a system where they can hurt you on the inside. When they had the ball they were a threat but we killed the game in the second half.

“The players deserve a huge amount of credit. They can be better, we need more movement at the top end of the pitch because we could have got in more.”

Rodgers hopeful of Vardy return

Rodgers has had to deal with a number of injuries recently, with talisman Jamie Vardy not available against Zorya.

However, the Leicester boss is optimistic that his star striker will be back for their return to Premier League action.

“We’ll see how he is in the next few days and hopefully he can be available for the weekend,” Rodgers said of Vardy.

Leicester will face another side who were in Europa League action, Arsenal, on Sunday.