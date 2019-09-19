Brendan Rodgers believes Mauricio Pochettino should be afforded great praise rather than criticism as the pair prepare to go head to head on Saturday lunchtime.

Pochettino led Tottenham to the Champions League final last season – a marvellous achievement given he’d not spent a penny in 18 months at the time – but has come in for some criticism this season following their home defeat to Newcastle and again on Wednesday when they blew a 2-0 lead at Olympiacos in this season’s European opener.

Few are probably hurting more than the Spurs boss himself as he revealed his pain at full time in Greece, while Leicester manager Rodgers believes anyone criticising the Argentine have short memories.

“I would rather talk about the great job Mauricio Pochettino has done,” said Rodgers ahead of Leicester v Spurs at the King Power Stadium. “It’s the first time I have come across him for a number of years, since I was at Liverpool, when he was in the early stage of his career there and look where he is now and what he has achieved.

“He’s a very talented coach. He has done a great job. It is a wonderful thing he has created. Look at how he has improved the players and the status he has given the club.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, has given Manchester United another lift in their pursuit of James Maddison, by admitting the Foxes would be vulnerable to his sale.

