Crystal Palace are increasingly optimistic about securing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson when the January transfer window opens, with sources indicating that personal terms are unlikely to be an obstacle, as a former player claims the deal is already ‘done.’

The 24-year-old Wales international, who joined Spurs from Nottingham Forest in a £47.5m (€55m, $64m) deal in 2023, has found regular first-team football hard to come by under new manager Thomas Frank.

Despite being Tottenham’s top scorer last term with 18 goals across all competitions – including the decisive strike in the Europa League final victory over Manchester United – Johnson has started just six Premier League games in 2025/26.

Tottenham are understood to be open to sanctioning his departure, either permanently or on loan, as Frank looks to reshape his attacking options and bring in reinforcements.

The north London club could recoup a significant portion of their initial investment. Sources suggest a fee in the region of £30m-£40m might suffice, depending on the structure of any agreement.

For Palace, managed by Oliver Glasner, Johnson represents an ideal addition to bolster their wide attacking ranks. The Eagles have enjoyed a strong campaign, pushing for European spots and competing in the Conference League, but Glasner has identified the need for more pace and versatility up front.

Staying in London is seen as an attractive factor for Johnson, who is receptive to the move and eager for consistent minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which Wales could still qualify for via the play-offs.

Palace eye statement Johnson signing amid ‘done deal’ claims

Since Johnson signed for Tottenham, he has gone through periods of excellent form, as we saw last season, but he has struggled to replicate that this term.

The versatile winger has scored just two goals in 14 Premier League appearances so far, and finds himself behind Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons in the pecking order.

He played just 10 minutes against Nottingham Forest last time out in the league and was an unused substitute vs Brentford in the game previous.

It will be interesting to see whether Johnson gets any minutes when Spurs face Liverpool this afternoon.

Sources close to the negotiations claim Palace are keen to act swiftly in January to integrate the dynamic forward quickly, potentially giving them an edge over other interested Premier League sides monitoring the situation.

If completed, Johnson’s arrival at Selhurst Park could prove a statement signing for Palace, adding proven Premier League quality to their ambitious project under Glasner.

With all parties aligned, this transfer appears to have real momentum heading into the new year.

And according to former Palace and Spurs striker Chris Armstrong, the deal is already ‘done’. If everything is already finalised, as Armstrong claims, that would be a shrewd bit of business from the high-flying Eagles.

“Brennan Johnson to #CPFC done deal, Good signing for the club, will do well,” Armstrong posted on X.

Latest Crystal Palace news: Another winger signing OFF, January exit plans

Meanwhile, my colleague, Dean Jones, reported earlier this week that Palace have shown interest in Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb, but he’s now unlikely to head to Selhurst Park.

That’s because the 22-year-old suffered an injury setback in the Carabao Cup this week, just as he was emerging as one of the more intriguing transfer targets for January.

Bobb’s injury blow has made a swoop for Tottenham’s Johnson all the more likely.

In other news, Palace are wary of Glasner’s future at the club and will not allow the squad to be broken up amid the possibility of having to appoint a new manager.

This means any offers for the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Daniel Munoz, and Maxence Lacroix are set to be rebuffed in January.

