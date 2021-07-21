Brentford have completed the signing of Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The Bees are currently preparing for their first season as a Premier League club and have begun making moves in the transfer market. In Ajer, they have added a player with decent experience and plenty of potential. He joins them after five years with Celtic, where he was part of three title-winning squads.

The 23-year-old will now get his first taste of Premier League football, just like his club.

Ajer passed a medical and, subject to international clearance, is now a Brentford player. Reports have indicated the transfer fee as being £13.5m. He will commence training with them this week.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is glad to have got his top target at the back.

He told the club website: “We wanted to get another central defender in, and Kris was our first choice. We think he fits the position specific profile perfectly, especially on the ball.

“Kris is very composed and can find the right passes between the lines. His level when bringing the ball forward is very high. As a defender he has the physicality that you need, and he won his duels when he played in the Scottish league. He can help us in both boxes, with his strength in the air.

“He is a player at a good age, and we think he come straight in and be ready to perform in the Premier League. But he also fits the way we want to recruit players and work with them. He can develop as a player and both Brentford FC and Kris can move to a higher level in the coming years.”

Ajer ticks all the boxes

Co-director of football, Rasmus Ankersen, is equally enthusiastic for the signing of the Norway international.

He said: “Kristoffer has scouted extremely well, and he ticks all the boxes for what we want in a Brentford defender on and off the pitch.

“It goes without saying that a player of his calibre has many options. We are really pleased that Kristoffer has decided to commit his future to Brentford.”