Brentford, Aston Villa eye move for in-demand Serie A midfielder; price tag revealed as race heats up

Scotland has produced some excellent players in recent years and a number of them have gone on to play in the Premier League.

Another star who is now wanted by several English clubs is Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who has truly flourished in Italy.

Major Serie A sides are lining up moves for Ferguson and have been scouting him heavily with Juventus, Inter Milan, Lazio and AC Milan all taking notice of his superb performances for his side.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that Brentford are also keen on the 24-year-old and would be keen to do a deal to bring him to the Premier League.

The Bees have a very strong relationship with Bologna after they signed left-back Aaron Hickey from them in the summer of 2022.

Brentford are keen to add energy and legs to their midfield and the former Aberdeen man would certainly bring that in abundance.

Ferguson has made 62 appearances for Bologna so far, scoring 13 goals and making five assists in the process. His excellent performances have seen him rewarded with the captain’s armband this season

Aston Villa also keen on Lewis Ferguson

TEAMtalk understands that Brentford are not alone in their admiration of Ferguson and face competition from a number of other Premier League clubs.

Sources say that Aston Villa have a solid interest in the Scotsman and have sent scouts to watch him on numerous occasions this season.

Like Brentford, Villa have been seriously impressed with the impact Ferguson has had in matches for Bologna.

The Italian side are on the brink of an unexpected Champions League place and Ferguson has been a key component of that.

Manager Thiago Motta has relied heavily on him and made him captain due to his belief that he is able to play at the very top of the game.

We can exclusively reveal that a move in summer is now very likely and a fee of around £25 million is enough to sign him this summer.

TEAMtalk sources suggest, however, that remaining in Serie A is the most likely outcome for Ferguson despite the interest from English sides.

