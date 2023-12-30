Brentford prepare audacious club-record offer to beat Man Utd, Liverpool in race for La Liga star

Brentford are planning to break their transfer record as they try to sign a La Liga winger before Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa, a report has revealed.

Brentford are enduring a poor run of form, having won just once in their last seven Premier League games. The Bees have slipped down to 14th place, just four points above the relegation zone.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has had to operate without star striker Ivan Toney this campaign, as the Englishman has been banned from competitive football over betting breaches. Toney’s absence has been filled by the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Neal Maupay.

Mbeumo in particular has stepped up to fill the goalscoring void, having registered seven goals and four assists in 15 league games. However, he has missed Brentford’s last three matches and will be out for three months after undergoing surgery on his ankle. Mbeumo’s injury has been a contributing factor in Brentford’s recent decline.

Toney is available for selection again on January 17, though it remains to be seen whether he will actually play for Brentford in the second half of the campaign after emerging as a prime target for Arsenal.

One way Brentford could bolster their attack next month is by spending big money on a new arrival. And according to reports emerging from Spain, that is exactly what they are planning.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Brentford hold strong interest in Real Betis starlet Assane Diao. He is an 18-year-old attacker who can play as a winger on either flank, or down the middle as a centre-forward.

On December 12, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Brentford, Man Utd, Liverpool and Villa are all keeping tabs on Diao amid his breakout season in Spain. So far, the teenager has managed six goals from 22 appearances across all competitions.

Brentford to go big in Assane Diao hunt

This fresh update states that Brentford are ready to step up their hunt for Diao by submitting an offer close to his €30million (£26m) release clause. Depending on how close the West London side get to that sum, they could end up smashing their transfer record. That is currently the £23m they paid Wolverhampton Wanderers for centre-back Nathan Collins in July.

Diao is clearly an exciting player who has the potential to become a very good winger at Premier League level. He could also become a hit on the international stage, as he is part of the Spain U21 setup. However, given Brentford’s recent struggles in front of goal, fans will probably be demanding they sign a more experienced attacker in the winter window.

