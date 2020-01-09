Brentford are considering a January move for on-loan Galatasaray forward Emre Mor, who has also been linked with Leeds, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Galatasaray from La Liga side Celta Vigo, but has struggled to make an impression in the Super Lig and could be allowed to move on if Gala agree to cut short his loan and a new suitor can strike a deal.

And according to Sky Sports, Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford are in the hunt to sign the player, with the 22-year-old said to be one of three names they were considering as a possible addition to their attack.

Mor was tipped to have a big future following his £8m move from Danish first-tier side Nordsjaelland to Borussia Dortmund in 2016, impressing in the Champions League and for Turkey in the European Championships the following summer.

But after reports of a row with then manager Thomas Tuchel, he was subsequently sold to Celta Vigo in a deal worth over £11m the following year.

The forward was on the receiving end of more criticism from then manager of Celta Vigo Juan Carlos Unzue after he was late for training which he publicly apologised for.

However, with the move to Turkey yet to work out, Mor could be on the move again, this time to west London.

Mor has also been linked with a move to their Championship rivals Leeds United, as per reports in Turkish outlet Fotorspor.

While the report recognises that the signing of a player with links to Galatasaray would be difficult for Leeds due to the history between the clubs, TEAMtalk understands that Marcelo Bielsa’s side do not have any interest in Mor anyway.