Brentford eyeing Belgian striker to add to competition to stellar frontline

Brentford are considering a move for Belgian striker Jonathan Okita, a new report suggests.

Thomas Frank’s side are the Championship’s form side with 12 wins from their last 16 matches, closing the gap on top two Leeds and West Brom in recent weeks, and they’re showing ambition in the transfer market.

Football Insider report that NEC Nijmegen forward Okita, 24, is next on their target list, having already secured a deal for Turkish Under-21 international Halil Dervisoglu from Sparta Rotterdam.

The form of their current front three, nicknamed ‘The BMW’ (Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbuemo and Ollie Watkins), makes it hard to imagine any new attackers would slot straight into the team, but it sounds as though they’re targeting extra depth going into the business end of their promotion push.

Each member of their forward line got on the scoresheet in the first half of last weekend’s 3-1 victory over West London rivals Queens Park Rangers.

Watkins is the joint leader of the Championship’s top scorer chart, level with Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic on 18 goals, while rising star Mbuemo, 20, has 11 goals. Benrahma has five goals and five assists.

They’ve progressed in the FA Cup and could look to make changes for their fourth-round match at home to Leicester City, having fully rotated in the third-round 1-0 victory over Stoke City.

There’s a positive mood at Griffin Park in recent weeks, with coach Frank rewarded with a new deal amid their strong form, which has seen them reduce the gap behind the automatic promotion positions to six points.

Things could get even better if they manage to add another quality addition before the winter window closes, the report describes Okita as “a versatile forward, who can play anywhere across the front line” and notes his decent tally of six goals and six assists from 20 games in the Belgian top-flight so far this season.