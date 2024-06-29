A medical has been booked after Brentford struck an agreement on personal terms with Leeds United ace Archie Gray, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund among a plethora of higher profile clubs the Bees have beaten.

Gray has already established himself as a guaranteed starter at Leeds despite being just 18 years of age. The versatile star can play at right-back or in central midfield and was a key part of Daniel Farke’s side that narrowly missed out on promotion back into the Premier League last season.

Gray looked a cut above the vast bulk of players in the second tier, as evidenced by winning the division’s Young Player of the Year award.

Gray has already been capped by England at Under-21 level and as you might expect, the transfer vultures had begun to circle.

Borussia Dortmund – well known for their luring rising English stars over to Germany – had expressed their interest.

From closer to home, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City all admire the player, while TEAMtalk recently learned Manchester United had thrown their hat into the ring too.

A move from Leeds to Man Utd would have been a controversial one given the historic rivalry and bitterness between the two clubs.

However, Leeds fans need not fear the prospect of Gray moving to Old Trafford according to a bombshell update from David Ornstein.

READ MORE: The six clubs all wanting to sign award-winning Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville this summer

Gray agrees personal terms in record-setting Brentford move

The trusted reporter revealed Gray has agreed personal terms with Thomas Frank’s Brentford and is set to undergo a medical.

A club-to-club agreement has not yet been finalised and as such, the door does remain ajar for higher profile clubs to pounce.

However, Brentford are working feverishly to avert a transfer hijack and if all goes according to plan, Gray will become their club-record signing to the tune of £35m.

A subsequent update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Brentford have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Leeds on the club-to-club aspect of the deal.

The exit will dampen spirits at Elland Road, though in truth a high profile sale or two was always on the cards after failing to win promotion.

Leeds must raise funds to avoid falling foul of PSR rules and the proceeds from Gray’s sale will represent pure profit on the balance sheet given he’s a homegrown player.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Leeds legend Bielsa offers Liverpool transfer advice on ‘astonishing’ Darwin Nunez as he names star’s ‘only weakness’