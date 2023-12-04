Brentford schedule Bryan Mbeumo contract talks amid new Ivan Toney uncertainty

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Brentford are planning new contract talks with forward Bryan Mbeumo as reward for his fine form for the Bees.

Mbeumo has been Brentford’s standout performer so far this season, filling the void in the absence of star striker Ivan Toney, who has not yet played this term as he serves an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

Cameroon international Mbeumo has scored six goals and provided three assists in 13 Premier League games so far this campaign and he has developed into a key man in Thomas Frank’s side since joining from Troyes in 2019.

The 24-year-old has thus far twice been nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Month award, in August and October, following stellar displays.

A number of clubs across the Premier League and Europe are keeping tabs on Mbeumo and Brentford are keen to ward off any potential moves by securing the attacker on a new deal.

Toney set to depart in 2024

Mbeumo is under contract until 2026, but Brentford want to tie him down on a longer deal especially with ongoing speculation surrounding the future of Toney.

With the England international’s future far from certain, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham have been looking at the terms of a deal while TEAMtalk revealed Real Madrid’s interest and he looks set to depart in the summer of 2024 if not the upcoming January transfer window.

Brentford have been working to secure a number of key players on new contracts with the likes of Ethan Pinnock, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Kristoffer Ajer all signing new deals since the end of last season.

The Bees got back to winning ways in the English top flight at the weekend, downing Luton Town 3-1, having suffered two reverses in a row against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Brentford currently sit in 11th place in the table, level on points with west London rivals Chelsea.

