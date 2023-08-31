Brentford to shatter transfer record when signing Liverpool target, as opening bid submitted for attacker

Brentford have launched a club-record offer as they look to sign Liverpool target Johan Bakayoko from PSV, according to two reliable sources.

Bakayoko is a 20-year-old right winger who represents Belgium on the international stage and has been on PSV’s books since 2019. He gained promotion to the PSV senior squad in July 2022 and has since made 44 first-team appearances, registering seven goals and nine assists in that time.

Bakayoko’s exciting attacking displays have led to rumours he could swap the Eredivisie for a bigger league this summer.

On August 17, it emerged that Liverpool scouts are big fans of Bakayoko, setting up a potential switch to Anfield before the transfer window closes. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the wide man.

But on Wednesday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Brentford had begun talks with PSV as they aim to stun their Premier League rivals by capturing Bakayoko first.

At that point, Brentford had full confidence that they would win the chase for Bakayoko, despite the size of the other clubs who are thought to be in the mix.

Now, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has revealed Brentford have taken their pursuit of the four-cap international to the next stage by submitting an opening bid for him. It is worth an initial €35million (£30m) plus an extra €5m (£4.2m) in potential add-ons.

Sheth adds that there is ‘cautious optimism’ a deal can be agreed as the two sides remain in negotiations.

Brentford ‘closing in’ on marquee signing

The potential move has also been picked up by Fabrizio Romano. He states that Brentford are ‘closing in’ on Bakayoko’s signing.

Romano reiterates the fact Thomas Frank’s side are ready to pay a total of €40m for the attacker, while also revealing a sell-on clause will be included to sweeten the deal for PSV.

Bakayoko moving to the Brentford Community Stadium for that price will see the Bees smash their transfer record. Their current most expensive player is centre-back Nathan Collins, who signed from Wolves for £23m earlier this summer.

