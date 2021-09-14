Brentford star admits Arsenal fans will ‘batter’ him for ruthless Arteta verdict

Brentford striker Ivan Toney feels that Arsenal are a long way from any kind of silverware in their current state under Mikel Arteta.

Toney, 25, has taken his first proper step up to the Premier League in his career this season. What’s more, the first chance for him to assess the differences with the Championship came against Arsenal.

However, the newly-promoted Bees made relatively light work of the Gunners, winning 2-0 on the opening evening.

The Gunners then slipped to bottom of the table with three defeats and no goals from three games.

Still, they have welcomed back the likes of Ben White and Thomas Partey following COVID and injury issues. As such, they beat Norwich 1-0 on Saturday for their first win.

But Toney, whose Brentford have five points so far this season, feels Arsenal are in a bad moment.

“Arsenal fans are going to batter me for this, but you see Arsenal at the moment and they’re not the best,” the Englishman told Baller Talk.

“There was a difference [between the Championship and the Premier League], don’t get me wrong. But it wasn’t crazy like: if you make a mistake, it’s going to end up in the back of the goal.

“I didn’t really see that. They were good at keeping the ball, but it didn’t really affect us.”

Toney did not get on the scoresheet in Brentford’s opening win over Arsenal, but he did prove influential.

He admitted that the return of fans may have proved one factor in a perfect storm for the Bees that night.

But nevertheless, he can still see no path to trophies for Arteta with his team in its current form.

Toney fears for Arsenal

“They weren’t as crazy as I thought [they would be],” the striker added.

“I don’t know if it was [whether] they weren’t so good or we were just excited as it was our first game and it was Arsenal and Premier League [and] all these things coming into the picture.

“I just didn’t see them how they used to be. You used to look at Arsenal and think [they were] crazy and they were going to win this game, win this game.

“These days, I don’t see them winning nothing any time soon.”

Arsenal’s next game sees them face Burnley at Turf Moor, while Brentford play Wolves at Molineux.