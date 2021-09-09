Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists that Brighton will prove his team’s toughest opponent so far this season, after their impressive summer.

The Bees have enjoyed a strong start to their first ever campaign in the Premier League campaign. Following a 2-0 win over Arsenal, they have picked up draws with Crystal Palace and Brentford. In fact, they have only failed to net in one of three games and have kept two clean sheets in the process.

As such, Brentford sit 10th ahead of Saturday’s clash against Brighton on Saturday.

The Seagulls also have points on the board this term. They have beaten Burnley 2-1 away from home and Watford 2-0 on the south coast.

While Brentford’s scalp of yet-to-win Arsenal came as a major result, though, Danish boss Frank has said that Brighton pose his side’s toughest test yet.

“Brighton is a club who have done very well the last years,” the manager told reporters via the PA.

“This is the fifth season in the Premier League. I think Graham Potter and his coaching staff have done fantastically good.

“They were unlucky last year not to finish higher high in the league, and I think it’s going to be our toughest opponent so far.”

However, Frank clarified his point, insisting it was not a dig at the Gunners.

The Seagulls have signed Enock Mwepu for their midfield, while Marc Cucurella and Abdallah Sima will add to their attack. They have, though, lost Arsenal-bound defender Ben White.

No Brentford disrespect to Arsenal

“That is said with the biggest respect to the three previous teams we played for various reasons,” Frank added.

“Arsenal had a disrupted pre-season with Covid and injury with one or two players against us.

“Crystal Palace had just a new manager, a lot of incomings. Villa also had a lot of disrupted pre-season with Covid and a lot of other issues.

“Now we are facing a team that had the same manager going through his third season, no issues, just adding extra layers, so this going to be unbelievable tough challenge.”