Brewster scores on return as Liverpool start pre-season with Stuttgart win

Premier League champions Liverpool kicked off their preparations to defend their title next season with a win over Stuttgart in their first pre-season friendly.

Liverpool took on their German opponents in Austria as the first test of their pre-season training camp. Jurgen Klopp chose two different lineups either side of half-time, with his initial selection including most of their usual first team players.

But it was one of their fringe players who helped set up their opening goal after 15 minutes, as academy graduate Curtis Jones weaved his way into the box before picking out Roberto Firmino. The number nine finished off to get up and running ahead of the new campaign.

With five minutes to go until half-time, Liverpool doubled their lead. This time, Naby Keita was on the end of a great team move, with Firmino setting him up with a backheel.

Klopp made wholesale changes at half-time, with summer signing Kostas Tsimikas brought on for his debut. Marko Grujic, Rhian Brewster and Nat Phillips, all returning from loan – the latter having played for opponents Stuttgart last season – were also among those taking to the field.

And it was Brewster who got Liverpool’s third goal. The striker – who spent last season with Swansea and averaged a goal every other game – made a quick impression with a close-range finish on 68 minutes.

Brewster thought he’d won a penalty for Liverpool late on, but the referee chose not to award it.

Liverpool kept Stuttgart out at the other end to ensure pre-season started on a winning note, with 3-0 the final scoreline.

Liverpool first-half lineup: Alisson; Williams; Gomez; Van Dijk; Robertson; Fabinho; Keita; Jones; Salah; Firmino; Mane

Liverpool second-half lineup: Adrian; Hoever; Phillips; Van Den Berg (replaced by Koumetio); Tsimikas; Milner; Wijnaldum; Grujic; Elliott; Brewster; Minamino