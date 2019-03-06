Schalke are reportedly hoping to talk Liverpool into the sale of Nigerian youngster Taiwo Awoniyi with the striker’s Anfield future seemingly hanging in the balance.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for loan club Mouscron whom he rejoined in January, leading to interest in his permanent signature from the Belgian side.

But his progress is also being monitored by Bundesliga duo Schalke and Mainz, who have also been impressed by the youngster, who has scored six goals and claimed two assists in seven appearances in the Jupiler Pro League.

According to the Liverpool Echo, it is Schalke who are in the driving seat to sign the club with the Bundesliga club having already been in contact with Liverpool over a possible summer swoop for Awoniyi.

The paper claims Schalke have asked what it would cost to prise the striker away from Anfield, with the Reds quoting an initial asking price of €15million (£12.9m) for a permanent deal, though any deal would likely contain a significant sell-on clause should Awoniyi prove a huge success in Germany.

Liverpool, however, are also open to another loan move for a striker, who joined the Reds in August 2015 and signed an improved five-year contract last summer.

But the striker has not yet been able to obtain a work permit, with the Echo claiming the situation could be further complicated by Brexit, which may in turn lead Liverpool to accept defeat in their efforts to retain the star.

And should Britain’s withdrawal from the European market end their chances of obtaining a work permit for the young star, Liverpool would be left with no other option by to obtain the best price possible for the young forward.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!