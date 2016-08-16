Bridcutt ‘aiming to improve’ as Leeds finalise £1million deal

Leeds have completed the signing of midfielder Liam Bridcutt from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee, understood to be around £1million.

Bridcutt, who impressed during a loan stint with United last season, returns to Elland Road and becomes Garry Monk’s ninth signing of the summer.

The Scotland international, a product of the Chelsea Academy, featured 27 times in all competitions for United during 2015/16 after arriving from the Stadium of Light in late November.

Bridcutt, 27, established himself as a regular fixture in the side and went on to be shortlisted for United’s Player of the Year award at the end of the last campaign.

“It feels good to be back,” Bridcutt told the club’s official website. “It’s been a long time coming but now I’m really glad to be here and I’m just looking forward to playing football again.

“I enjoyed myself here last season. The boys made feel very welcome and it’s a club I’ve enjoyed playing for.

“I was very happy here and there was a persistence from Leeds this summer which made me feel wanted, and that’s always a good thing.

“The fans were also a key aspect of me signing here again. They were brilliant with me last year – I felt like I connected with Leeds as soon as I came here and it was a team I wanted to play for.

“Every time I run out for Leeds I’ll give 110% and I’ll aim to get better each week. I just can’t wait to get back out onto the pitch.”

Monk on Bridcutt deal

United boss Monk added: “I’m very pleased to have Liam on board. When I first came into the club, I analysed all the games from last season and Liam contributed really well.

“I’m very happy to get the deal done. Liam brings a wealth of experience, a good level of quality to the group and something that we need.

“He has that bit of leadership and personality that will help the group. I’m very pleased to have him through the door – I know what he’s capable of.”

Bridcutt will not be eligible for Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Fulham but could feature away to Sheffield Wednesday this Saturday.