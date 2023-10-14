Brighton ace backed to land ‘dream’ transfer as Man Utd, Liverpool circle; £50m bid already tabled

A £50m bid for a Brighton attacker has already been ‘laughed off’, though one observer reckons a “dream” move to either Liverpool or Manchester United is coming.

Brighton’s recruitment team is arguably the envy of the rest of the Premier League at present. The Seagulls very rarely miss in the market and have a proven track record of signing rising young talents who go on to become household names.

Brighton are currently one half of the British transfer record. Moises Caicedo shattered the previous mark held by Enzo Fernandez (£106.7m) when joining Chelsea for £115m over the summer.

However, various reports – including from the Daily Express – have gone big on the claim Caicedo’s record could be broken when the time comes for Evan Ferguson to leave the club.

The Republic of Ireland international, 18, is already a force to be reckoned with in the centre-forward position.

Ferguson has notched 14 goals in 36 matches for Brighton. While that may not sound overly impressive, it’s important to note he’s frequently been used off the bench and is still a teenager.

All manner of English heavyweights including Tottenham, Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool are believed to hold an interest in Ferguson.

In fact, ESPN recently revealed Man Utd saw a bafflingly low bid of £50m ‘laughed off’ prior to signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Elsewhere, Ferguson previously confirmed to the Athletic he’d had several trials with Liverpool.

Explaining why he opted to join Brighton instead of Liverpool when leaving Irish side Bohemians in 2021, Ferguson said: “I went to Liverpool a few times. It’s a good club, but you see so many boys at Liverpool just fading away and there’s no chance to get in the first team.

“I was thinking, ‘Do I just want to play two years of under-18s and then go to the 23s and go from there to where?’”

But with Ferguson since proving he’s more than capable of making a serious dent in the EPL, any such move to Liverpool is unlikely to see him waste away in the reserves.

Ferguson likely to say yes if Man Utd, Liverpool come calling?

Now, former Ireland international, Richard Dunne, has backed his fellow countryman to secure a “dream” transfer.

The ex-Man City centre-back believes a move to either Old Trafford or Anfield would suit Ferguson down to the ground. However, when that might come is open to debate.

“I’m sure Evan Ferguson would be delighted at the thought of playing for Liverpool and Manchester United as most Irish boys would dream of that,” said Dunne (as quoted by the Mirror).

“I think it’ll happen for him in the future, but he’s still learning his trade at the moment at Brighton.

“He’s in for some games, rested for others, and is still developing as a player. I’m sure Brighton will help him move on when he feels the time is right.

“He’ll have the pick of all the top clubs when he does. You rarely get young players as versatile as him. I think it’s too soon for him at the moment, but it won’t be long before it’s time to move on.”

