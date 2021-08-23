Brighton ‘activate release clause’ for versatile Chelsea-linked LaLiga ace

Multiple reports claim Brighton are on the verge of paying the release clause to sign Getafe’s Marc Cucurella, with the player viewing a move to the club as ‘a priority’.

The 18-year-old has been in demand this summer, with many clubs linked. Barcelona, Burnley and Chelsea were all thought to be keen, with reports the Blues had tabled a €30m bid for the young left-back. Atletico Madrid joined the party and were said to be in pole position for his signature.

However, Brighton appear to have trumped them all. A report last week claimed Getafe were refusing to negotiate on his value.

Club president Angel Torres wanted any suitor to pay his release clause of €18m. That appeared to be a stumbling block for the south-coast club.

However Spanish radio station Cadena COPE are adamant that Brighton ‘are paying the €18m of the release clause’. The radio program El Partidazo de COPE adds that the player ‘is going to leave Getafe’.

Graham Potter has been tracking the Spain international all summer. The versatile left-sided player was on the books at Barcelona between 2017 and 2020 having come up through the youth ranks.

He played just once for the Catalans and spent time on loan with Eibar and Getafe. Azulones then made the move permanent in the summer of 2020 and the youngster has made 85 appearances in all competitions.

But his days at Coliseum Alfonso Perez now seem numbered. The report has been backed up by a familiar figure in the football transfer world.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has also had his say on the matter. The Italian took to Twitter to clarify the situation.

He tweeted: “Cucurella deal. The release clause has not been paid yet but deal is at final stages – Brighton are in direct talks with Getafe to find a solution and complete the deal in the next hours/days.”

Cucurella focused on Brighton

Cucurella certainly has many admirers in the European game. Chelsea were looking to sign him as cover for Ben Chilwell.

It is not known if the Stamford Bridge outfit actually made an offer but it seems he only had eyes for the Amex Stadium.

Romano added on Twitter: “Cucurella received two bids but he wants to play for Brighton as priority.”

The news will be welcomed by Seagulls fans who have seen their heroes make a perfect start to the season. Potter’s charges sit second behind Liverpool after an away victory over Burnley and Saturday’s 2-0 home triumph against Watford.

