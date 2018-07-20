Brighton announce signing of South African forward

Brighton have signed South Africa international Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old forward has agreed a four-year contract with the Premier League Seagulls and will be loaned out ahead of the new season.

Albion manager Chris Hughton told the club’s website: “Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future and there is no doubting his talent having been voted South African player of the season.

“Percy will go out on loan this season, play regularly and get some experience of European football.”