Brighton have announced the signing of much sought-after Nurnberg striker Stefanos Tzimas on deadline day with all the details of the transfer coming to light and with the truths revealed around claims that Liverpool were plotting a move to hijack the deal.

The Seagulls have invested heavily since gambling somewhat on the appointment of Fabian Hurzeler over the summer, though the 31-year-old has appeared to effortlessly take to Premier League management. Indeed, having spent some £150m on several high-quality signings over the summer, it was uncertain just how active Brighton would be in the winter window.

However, after already adding midfielder Diego Gomez and centre-back Eiran Cashin for a combined £20m, the south-coast club will on Monday announce the capture of Tzimas, with the in-demand Greek striker having previously attracted the attention of both Liverpool and Tottenham after scoring an impressive 10 league goals in 17 appearances for Nurnberg this season in Bundesliga 2.

Despite that, Tottenham’s energies have been focused on recruiting more established talent, having tried and failed to land Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich last week.

Meanwhile, several leading sources in Germany did report Liverpool interest in his services, though any attempts to lure the 19-year-old to Anfield have since been played down with Arne Slot’s side having no interest in luring the teenage striker to Anfield.

Claims of Reds interest in the player were also debunked earlier this month by The Athletic’s James Pearce, who wrote simply on X: “Liverpool have no interest in pursuing a deal for Stefanos Tzimas.”

That effectively left Brighton with a free hit at securing his signing and the move was confirmed on Monday morning.

Stefanos is a Seagull! 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/x6uVgsTj3d — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 3, 2025

The striker will sign for an initial fee of £22m (€26.5m, $27.1m) with bonuses and add-ons taking the deal up to the £28m mark (€33.7m, $34.5m). He has signed a deal to summer 2030 at the Amex but won’t officially hook up with the Seagulls until the summer as he will be immediately loaned back to Nurnberg for the remainder of the current season.

Tzimas could replace Evan Ferguson at Brighton

The capture of Tzimas, who has 22 goals in 50 games across his career, offers the Bundesliga 2 side a massive and instant profit on their summer 2024 capture of the striker from PAOK in his homeland.

For Brighton, it’s also seen as another shrewd investment by a club who are well known for spotting huge talents from around the globe and developing them into top-level talent. They will hope Tzimas is the next to tick that box for them.

His arrival will likely be as a replacement for the once much-heralded Evan Ferguson, whose career appears to have hit the skids this season.

The 20-year-old has just one goal in 14 appearances this season, having fallen behind both Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck in the pecking order.

Now the Ireland striker is expected to finalise a big-money move to West Ham, where he will link up with former Seagulls boss Graham Potter at the London Stadium.

The formula for Ferguson’s move to West Ham has been revealed, with the Irishman one of three new arrivals the Hammers have in their sights on transfer deadline day.

The Seagulls have not been short of interest in other star names too. Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma was the subject of a £54.4m (€65.4m, $67.1m) offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr alongside their recent capture of Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, huge Chelsea links to midfielder Carlos Baleba have also been slapped down by Hurzeler’s side.

At the same time, Brighton have also announced that Benicio Baker-Boaitey has joined Millwall in a permanent transfer for undisclosed terms.