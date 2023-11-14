Brighton attacker admits to being gutted after Fabrizio Romano signalled mega-money Newcastle transfer

Brighton forward Joao Pedro insists he is loving life under Roberto De Zerbi at the AMEX – but admits his career could have taken a very different path had a blockbuster move to Newcastle from Watford gone through as planned.

The 22-year-old first moved to English football back in January 2020 when he completed a surprise move to then Premier League Watford, who plucked him from relative obscurity from Fluminense. But his time at Vicarage Road proved something of a rollercoaster with the Hornets quickly dropping out the top flight, before winning promotion at the first time of asking back in the second tier.

Unfortunately, their return was to last just a year, with Joao Pedro and Co finding himself back in the Championship, where he played for the duration of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, with Watford failing to push for promotion, the Brazil Under-23 player decided it was time to move on, sealing what was to prove a club-record move to Brighton for £30m.

Thankfully, the 22-year-old has adjusted quickly to his new surroundings, registering six goals in his opening 13 matches for the Seagulls. And having also added an assist to his name, the attacker has a goal contribution every 1.85 appearances for his new club so far.

Clearly Joao Pedro is loving life under De Zerbi as he looks to build up a solid partnership with the much-heralded Evan Ferguson in attack.

And with Kaoru Mitoma also creating havoc, Brighton have one of the most dynamic and exciting attacking line-ups in the Premier League.

Joao Pedro, however, admits his career path could have taken a different path had a protracted summer 2020 move to Newcastle have been given the green light.

Joao Pedro regrets Newcastle transfer miss but is happy at Brighton

The projected £30m move was all agreed between all three parties, with Fabrizio Romano even giving the move his famous ‘Here We Go’ endorsement.

However, just days before the move was due to go through, Newcastle reached a breakthrough with Real Sociedad in talks over a deal for Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

Costing a club-record £63m, Newcastle could not afford to do both deals, meaning they ultimately turned their back on the swoop for Joao Pedro.

He ultimately did seal his move, a year later to Brighton, and the player admits he feels really settled on the south coast.

But in an honest interview with Globo Esporte, Joao Pedro admits he was left extremely upset, and for quite a long time, at his failure to seal a move to Tyneside.

“I had that negotiation with Newcastle. Even months ago, I was upset that I hadn’t left, but I said: now is my time at Watford, I have to make it happen, since it didn’t happen, this time it will.

“I made it happen last season, and I think Brighton was the best way forward. They’re a club that give opportunities to youngsters. It believes in us. I made the right choice. I’m very happy here.”

Fabrizio Romano explains his part in failed ‘Here We Go’ Newcastle transfer

With the move to Tyneside breaking down, that was one of the few occasions when Romano gave the move his full ‘Here We Go’ seal of approval, only for the move to collapse.

But in an interview with Chronicle Live, the transfer expert has defended himself and explained the circumstances around the breakdown of the move to Newcastle.

“From what I know, the Joao Pedro deal between Newcastle and Watford was 100% agreed on that Monday. There was a verbal agreement and everything was fine.

“Joao Pedro was already planning for a medical, he received a communication for a medical in London in the following days. It would have been the first part of the medical, with the second part in Newcastle.

“Everything was ready, they had an agreement for £25m plus £5m in add-ons. There was also an agreement on the sell-on clause, so everything was ready and verbally agreed.

“There was a meeting with Gino Pozzo, the player’s agent and intermediaries involved. Everything was ready and the only thing they were waiting for was the final approval from Newcastle to sign the documents. This is why I said here we go because it was absolutely agreed, and I’m 100% sure of what I’m saying.”

Romano added: “The main target for Newcastle for a long time was Alexander Isak and he was not available for more than two months. Newcastle had been following him since March or April time, and Real Sociedad always said no.

“But after that they changed their position, they knew about the Joao Pedro deal and decided to change their position on Isak to make him available. Newcastle decided to go for their priority target and to keep the Joao Pedro situation open for two or three days, so they were still discussing with the agents and with Watford. But at the end, they decided on Isak and the deal collapsed.”

