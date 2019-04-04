Brighton boss Chris Hughton reveals plan for Man City

Brighton boss Chris Hughton believes it would be “foolish” to attempt to play attacking football in the FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple and are overwhelming favourites for Saturday’s game at Wembley.

“I think it’s foolish to go toe to toe,” said Hughton.

“I’m certainly not embarrassed to say that you have to be able to try and contain them.

“They have too many options if you feel that you can take the game to them, play a very open game. They have so many strategies that can open you up.”

Albion have lost all three of their Premier League meetings with City by an aggregate score of 7-1 and not beaten them for 30 years.

Despite their underdog status and defensive approach, Hughton says his players cannot afford to enter the tie with a negative mentality.

“The last thing you need is to go into a game like this and you’re very quickly out of the game,” he continued.

“If we were defeatist from the moment we’re walking on the pitch then there’s only one outcome.

“To give us any chance at all, we’ve got to be positive about the way we want to approach the game.”

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) replays will be displayed on big screens inside the national stadium at this weekend’s cup semi-finals.

Hughton feels supporters at games need to know when a referral is taking place but is not convinced of the merits of showing footage to them.

“I’m not so much for that,” he said.

“I am for VAR, I probably wasn’t. But like a lot of us in this position, I have been persuaded because we know it’s going to come in.

“What the supporters need to see is that firstly there is a decision to be made.

“Once that decision is made, it goes up on the screen what that decision is and we move on. At this moment, I think that’s enough.”