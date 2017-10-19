Brighton boss Hughton urges West Ham to stand by Bilic

Slaven Bilic: Wants to get one over Tottenham

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic deserves more time to turn things, according to Brighton counterpart Chris Hughton.

Both men have seen their clubs pick up eight points from their opening eight fixtures and, while that represents a decent return for the newly-promoted Seagulls, it has increased the pressure on Bilic following a summer of big spending and rising expectation.

Hughton, however, regards talk of Premier League managers losing their jobs as premature.

“Personally, I think it is too soon,” he said. “But it’s something that we have very much got used to.

“It’s the pressure of management, it’s the pressure of needing to get results so quickly. The clamour of everybody involved in the club, in the game, that you have to get instant results.

“Certainly when there has been investment in clubs and, of course the foreign owners that we have now want results instantly and it’s something that we’ve got used to.

“I don’t see it changing.”

Following Crystal Palace’s early-season dismissal of Frank de Boer, Craig Shakespeare became the second top-flight coach to be sacked this season when he left Leicester on Tuesday.

Bilic, who broke the Hammers’ transfer record to sign Marko Arnautovic for £20million during the summer as well as bringing in £16million striker Javier Hernandez, is among the favourites to be the next boss shown the door.

While Hughton does not want to see any of his counterparts out of work, he will hope to add to the Croatian’s concerns on Friday evening as Albion go in search of their first away victory of the campaign.

“At home, I think we have acquitted ourselves well; we’ve won two games, drawn one and put on a very good show against Manchester City (a 2-0 defeat),” Hughton added.

“It’s going to be about away form that’s going to be the most challenging.

“It’s a game away from home, a big stadium, against a very talented team and seeing a way for us getting points away from home.”

Albion will once again be without suspended Israel striker Tomer Hemed following his violent conduct charge, while the Hammers have their own selection issues up front as Andy Carroll begins a ban after he was sent off at Burnley last weekend.

Hughton, who managed the England international at Newcastle, feels his absence could have a bearing on the opposition’s tactics.

“I think it will change the way perhaps they have been playing with Andy, which is a wonderful tool for them,” Hughton said.

“I know Andy very well and I know how effective he can be.

“But they still have great quality and I expect as tough a game.”