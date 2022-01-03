Burnley and Brighton interested in prolific Championship striker

Premier League clubs Brighton and Burnley are both reportedly interested in signing QPR striker Lyndon Dykes this January.

Dykes, 26, was in fine form earlier this season, scoring six times in his opening 13 games. The striker has also established himself as Mark Warburton’s main man up top ahead of Andre Gray and Charlie Austin. However, The R’s may now face competition if they wish to keep the Scotland international at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium..

According to the Daily Mail, both Brighton and Burnley have been put on alert by Dykes’ early goalscoring run.

Both sides are believed to be in the market for a reliable striker in January, and Dykes could be a suitable candidate.

However, a deal will not come cheap as the forward signed a four-year contract at the beginning of the season.

Any transfer offer is likely going to need to be sizeable to stand a chance of being accepted by QPR.

That being said, Dykes has admitted it is his dream to play inside the top flight.

Speaking to FootballScotland in October, he said: “My head’s down and focused at QPR – but my aim personally is I want to play in the Premier League.

“I’m at QPR right now in the Championship, which is the best league to get into the Premier League so that’s what I want to do at this club.

“It’s something we’ve talked about this season – it’s something we want to do as a team and, personally, I want to play there as well.”

QPR boss identifies transfer ambitions

Mark Warburton has stated he wishes to bring in two new faces this January.

QPR currently sit 5th in the table, and will be hoping to continue their push for Premier League football.

However, Warburton admitted his side may need to strengthen in depth if they wish to achieve promotion into the top flight.

“I think we need two more, just to cover things,” Warburton said.

“We lose three boys to AFCON and I had 15 players for the game against Bristol City. It’s tough.

“Some teams won’t be affected by AFCON. We are badly affected. Then you have Covid and injuries. This truly is a unique time.”

