Brighton declare interest in Celtic striker, move depends on Ben White exit

Brighton are searching for new talent in anticipation of a substantial cash injection should Ben White complete a move to Arsenal, a report says.

The defender has been linked with a big money move to the Emirates for some time now and is due a medical at the Gunners on Wednesday.

According to the Express, the Seagulls will pocket around £50million for the defender, who was called up to Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 England squad.

The source says the club are plotting who to raid with the proceeds and are eyeing Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

The Daily Record says Brighton have now declared their interest in the Frenchman, who has only a year left on his contract. Celtic have already indicated that the striker will not come cheap.

Leicester previously offered £13million for him plus £5million in add-ons – a bid the Scottish Premiership club rejected almost immediately.

The Hoops value Edouard at a much higher price and Brighton will receive the funds to meet their demands.

Celtic may want to offload the 23-year-old this summer in order to prevent him leaving for free next summer at the end of his contract.

Edouard joined the Scottish giants permanently for £9.27million from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2018 following a successful loan spell.

In total, the forward has netted 83 times in 169 games, setting up a further 37 goals. During his time at Celtic, he has won three Premiership titles among nine major trophy successes.

He finished the league’s top goal scorer in both of the last two seasons and was named Celtic’s player of the year for the 2019/20 season.

Edouard also has an impressive record with France’s youth sides too. He graduated to the country’s under-21 side in 2019 and netted 17 goals in 14 matches for the team.

Celtic waste no time in replacing Kristoffer Ajer with Sweden defender

Champions League qualifier to determine summer business

Celtic face Danish side FC Midtjylland in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday evening.

The pair drew 1-1 at Celtic Park last week with both sides having a man sent off.

The start of Ange Postecoglou’s reign at the club will be defined by their European qualification success. It will also indicate what kind of summer they will have.

The Hoops have already lost centre-half Kristoffer Ajer to Brentford. And they could lose more personnel if they fail to make the Champions League group stages.

Furthermore, defeat would make it harder to attract top talent as they try to reclaim the Premiership crown.

Tonight will be the first time Celtic have played FC Midtjylland away from home.