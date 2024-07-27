Brighton are reportedly once again intent on signing a Leeds United star after missing out on the exciting attacking talent earlier this summer.

Leeds agonisingly missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League in May when they lost the Championship play-off final to Southampton at Wembley.

If that wasn’t hard enough to take for Leeds fans, academy jewel Archie Gray was then sold to Tottenham for £40m in early July; and although this eased their profit and sustainability breaches fears – this move was difficult to stomach.

The Whites are also expecting bids to come in for wingers Wilfried Gnonto – who tried and failed to force a way out of Elland Road early last season before staying with Daniel Farke’s men – and Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville.

And manager Farke could not guarantee either would be at the club for their season opener against Portsmouth next month.

The German said this week: “Yes, in football you can never rule out anything, so all is possible. For that I can’t give any guarantees as I am not a magician.

“I can just judge what I see and both are fully integrated, they are fun to be here, they work hard, even today was a game the opponent tried to set some signs and the first target is always Summerville or Gnonto with many tackles.

“It showed maturity the way they handled it and how they kept going to bring themselves into good shape. So for that I just can judge what I see, I see hard work and commitment, great attitude and for that I am more than hopeful they chip in with top performances like last season.”

Another man who may be difficult to hold onto is Georginio Rutter. The Frenchman joined Leeds from Hoffenheim in January 2023 in a deal that could rise to £35m.

The forward barely played in the second half of the 2022/23 season as Leeds were relegated to the Championship, but he became a fan favourite at Elland Road due to his eight goals and 16 assists last term.

That led Brighton to bid £30m for the 22-year-old, although that was swiftly rejected by the club’s owners, 49ers Enterprises. The Seagulls, who also were keen on signing Summerville but have since cooled their interest, are now considering another bid for Rutter.

Brighton to return for Rutter

That is according to Football Insider, who say they have not been put off by their failed attempt to lure France Under-21 international Rutter to the Amex.

However, after selling Gray to Spurs, Leeds are in a strong position financially and will only sell on their terms. In this instance, that may mean getting £35m or more for the former Rennes man, who is admired by Brighton for his versatility and skill.

Leeds are targeting a return to the Premier League and will want to keep onto as many of their top stars as possible. Losing Gray, Rutter, Gnonto and Summerville would be a huge blow to their promotion chances but more exits cannot be ruled out.

Incidentally, Gnonto is valued at £25m, amid interest from Everton and Newcastle United, and Liverpool and West Ham-linked Summerville is in the £35-40m range.

So far this window, they have signed Joe Rodon from Tottenham permanently, Jayden Bogle joined from Sheffield United, Joe Rothwell is spending the season on loan from Bournemouth and Alex Cairns left Salford for the Whites.

Along with Gray, Glen Kamara joined Rennes, Marc Roca and Diego Llorente signed for Real Betis, and Charlie Cresswell headed for Toulouse, among other exits.