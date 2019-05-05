Brighton enter race to sign Man Utd midfielder on free transfer

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been offered a deal by Brighton, according to reports.

The 30-year-old’s deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and Mata is expected to move on as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to revamp a United squad that has struggled in the latter stages of the campaign, following the Norwegian’s appointment on a permanent basis.

Recent reports have heavily linked Mata with a return to Spain with Sport recently claiming that the former Chelsea man is ready to make a return to the country where he made his name with Valencia.

They also added that Atletico are currently leading the race to secure the 2010 World Cup winner’s signature, as Diego Simeone bids to strengthen his squad for a LaLiga title challenge in 2019-20.

However, the Sunday Mirror claims that Brighton, who secured Premier League survival after Cardiff’s loss on Saturday, have offered Mata ‘a one-year deal with option of another season on top’.

Solskjaer, who is in talks with United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward alongside assistant Mike Phelan, claimed during the week that high-profile players will still want to come to Old Trafford even if they don’t finish in the top four.

And there is an understanding that the Red Devils will look to transform the midfield with the Sunday Mirror adding there is a belief that United need ‘a younger and more dynamic midfield’.