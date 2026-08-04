Brighton & Hove Albion have ensured they remain in control of Carl Rushworth’s future after inserting a crucial buy-back clause into the goalkeeper’s £22million move to Coventry City, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Seagulls have finally agreed to let the 25-year-old leave permanently, but only after protecting their long-term interests with an agreement that allows them to re-sign Rushworth should they wish to do so in the future.

TEAMtalk revealed back in April that Brighton were finally prepared to listen to offers for Rushworth after previously insisting he would not be sold.

At the time, the Seagulls’ thinking was influenced by uncertainty surrounding current No.1 Bart Verbruggen, who had attracted serious interest from both Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ultimately, neither move materialised.

Bayern opted to continue with veteran Manuel Neuer for another season, while Tottenham instead committed their future to Antonin Kinsky by handing the goalkeeper a new long-term contract.

TEAMtalk understands Bayern remain huge admirers of Verbruggen, however, and could return with a fresh approach next summer should Neuer decide to retire.

That possibility has played a major role in Brighton’s planning.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Buy-back clause successfully inserted into Rushworth deal

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Brighton had previously informed Rushworth he would only be allowed to leave on loan as they viewed him as Verbruggen’s long-term successor.

But with the Dutch international now expected to remain at the Amex for at least another season, the club softened their stance and agreed to a permanent transfer.

Even so, Brighton were determined not to lose control of the 25-year-old entirely.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that the Seagulls were exploring the inclusion of a buy-back clause in any deal involving Rushworth, and sources have now confirmed that safeguard has been successfully inserted into the agreement.

Brighton continue to rate Rushworth extremely highly and believe he could yet become the club’s first-choice goalkeeper in the future should Verbruggen depart.

TEAMtalk understands there is huge excitement behind the scenes at the CBS Arena following the capture of Rushworth, with Coventry firmly believing the England youth international has the quality to become one of the signings that defines their season.

Club officials are convinced his arrival could prove crucial in their bid to retain their Premier League status, viewing him as a goalkeeper capable of winning points on his own at the highest level.

READ NEXT: Newcastle react to claims Guimaraes, Arsenal deal is done as captain prepares to leave La Manga – Exclusive