Brighton believe Lille’s Cheikh Niasse can be a suitable transfer replacement for Liverpool target Yves Bissouma, according to a report.

Bissouma’s future has proved a constant topic throughout this summer’s window, but he remains a Brighton player. That is despite reported interest from Anfield and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. With less than a week left before Tuesday’s deadline, Manchester United have also had links with a move.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fiercely ruled out a move for another midfielder earlier this summer.

While he has lost Georginio Wijnaldum, he insisted that he still has a plethora of options at his disposal.

According to Football Insider, though, Liverpool could now make a late move for Bissouma after getting the green light, which would prove a major one given the interest in him for some time.

That is because Brighton are edging towards a move of their own – for 21-year-old Niasse.

The Frenchman, who is also eligible to represent Senegal, remains on the periphery of the Ligue 1 champions.

He earned a promotion to the first team last season following his rise through the ranks. However, he only made one appearance before Christmas.

As such, he signed up to a loan move to Panathinaikos in January until the end of the season. While there, he helped the Greek side to a fifth-placed finish in the league.

Lille have already sold Leicester new boy Boubakary Soumare and goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer. As such, they may be reluctant to sanction another big exit.

Brighton are in a similar position following Ben White’s £50million move to Arsenal. Therefore, Football Insider adds that the Seagulls want at least £40million for Bissouma.

It remains unclear whether the Reds can afford such a fee. They only spend what they earn and £36million defender Ibrahima Konate was funded through several sales, including Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic.

Potter makes Bissouma, Brighton admission

Speaking earlier this month, Brighton manager Graham Potter admitted doubt over Bissouma’s future.

He said: “I’ve been speaking about Yves Bissouma for quite some time and he’s still here.

“That’s all I can say on it. I can’t control the future. I don’t know what’s going to happen essentially. That’s the beauty of life and football.

“Yves is with us, he’s happy, he’s smiling, he wants to play. He wants to keep improving his career, he’s taking steps.

“He’s our player and, while he’s still here, we’ll do our best to help him.”

Bissouma has played 98 times for Brighton, chipping in with four goals and two assists.

How will Ronaldo’s return impact Man Utd?