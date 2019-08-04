Brighton make loan offer to Chelsea for frozen out midfielder

Brighton have made an approach to take Danny Drinkwater on loan, as Chelsea desperately look to offload the midfielder, according to reports.

Drinkwater has struggled to live up to his £35m price tag since moving from Leicester two years ago, managing just 12 Premier League appearances in Antonio Conte’s last season, and not featuring at all under Maurizio Sarri last season.

The former England international’s problems have not stopped there, after he, along with Tiemoue Bakayoko, was left out of the squad for Chelsea’s final pre-season friendly in Germany yesterday.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, both midfielders have been put up for sale, either on loan or permanently.

The Mail on Sunday claims that Drinkwater is of interest to Brighton, who have made an enquiry about signing him on loan.

The 29-year-old still has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, where he reportedly earns a staggering £100,000 per week.

Graham Potter wants to add some midfield steel to his side, while he is also targeting a new striker, with Leganes’ Youssef En-Nesyri and Brentford’s Neal Maupay under consideration, as per the Mail.