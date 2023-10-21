Brighton man could snub Tottenham, Chelsea for Saudi Arabia with ‘several’ rounds of talks already complete

Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan from Barcelona, might end up rejecting a permanent move to the Premier League as Saudi Arabia has reportedly emerged as a potential destination for him.

Fati has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and this has seen his importance to Barca drop. As a result, Barca made him available for transfer over the summer.

The winger, who can operate on either flank or as a centre-forward, was soon linked with Premier League giants including Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Surprisingly, though, Fati ended up joining Brighton instead. On September 1, the Seagulls announced the signing of Fati on a season-long loan from Barca. The Spanish giants are hoping Fati can get his career back on track, with the intention of either selling him or reintegrating him into their squad next season.

Recent reports have suggested Spurs and Chelsea could return for the 20-year-old next summer, with Barca open to selling him at the right price.

But according to Spanish outlet Sport, Fati might not end up extending his stay in the Premier League, as he could instead go to Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE – Sources: Frontrunners for Chelsea defender named, as Tottenham and West Ham battle Euro giants after Pochettino decision

Saudi Pro League chiefs are keen on making Fati the latest star to swap Europe for the Middle East, following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and Sadio Mane.

Saudi officials have already held ‘several conversations’ with Fati’s representatives. And the report claims some members of the player’s camp are attracted by the possibility of him going there. Of course, such a move would see him pick up a huge wage.

Ansu Fati receives Saudi Arabia offer

Although, it is not guaranteed that a Saudi club will be able to snare the Spain international next summer. Fati himself needs to be convinced on the move, as he still feels he can make it at the top level in Europe.

Fati’s spell at Brighton could prove instrumental to his next move. If he manages to improve on his slow start and becomes an integral player for Roberto de Zerbi, then he will feel he can take that next step and shine for either Spurs or Chelsea.

But if Fati’s problems continue at the Amex this season, then he may have to consider the Saudi approach in order to pick up more game time as part of a new adventure.

Meanwhile, Spurs have drawn up a contract offer as they look to beat Aston Villa and Everton to a Champions League winger’s signing, according to a report.