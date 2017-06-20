Brighton move for out-of-contract Sunderland midfielder – report

Newly-promoted Brighton are hoping to land Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson upon the expiry of his contract, TEAMtalk understands.

The 32-year-old is out-of-contract at the Stadium of Light and the club have told him they would like him to stay – although on drastically reduced terms.

Turkish side Trabzonspor have made him a lucrative offer, but he is keen to remain in England, and ideally the top flight and Brighton are hoping that could persuade him to the south coast.

Larsson has spent six years at the Stadium of Light having joined on a free transfer from Birmingham City, and has made over 200 appearances for the Black Cats.

He also has 90 caps for Sweden to his name, meaning he would bring the experience that Chris Hughton is looking for to the South Coast.

Albion have already strengthened their squad with the additions of Pascal Gross from Ingolstadt, Josh Kerr from Celtic and Valencia’s Matthew Ryan.