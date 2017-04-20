Brighton, Newcastle, Leeds & Fulham stars in Champ Team of Year

Brighton have four players named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year – with players from Newcastle, Fulham, Leeds and Huddersfield also selected.

Chris Hughton’s side secured a first return to the top flight on Easter Monday in 34 years – and the Seagulls can crown their success by securing the Championship title at Norwich on Friday night.

Goalkeeper David Stockdale, defenders Bruno Saltor and Lewis Dunk as well as Championship Player of the Year, forward Anthony Knockhaert, are included.

Hoping to join them Brighton in the Premier League are Newcastle – and Rafa Benitez’s side have three players to make the cut with Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle earning selection.

Fulham are the next best represented side with two players (Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney), while Huddersfield (Aaron Mooy) and Leeds (Chris Wood) have a player each.

PFA Championship of the Year 2017

#PFAawards | The PFA Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year sponsored by @OfficialPanini pic.twitter.com/Ya1gsogcTC — PFA (@PFA) April 20, 2017

Goalkeeper: David Stockdale (Brighton)

Defender: Bruno Saltor (Brighton)

Defender: Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Defender: Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle)

Defender: Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Midfielder: Tom Cairney (Fulham)

Midfielder: Anthony Knockaert (Brighton)

Midfielder: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield)

Midfielder: Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle)

Forward: Dwight Gayle (Newcastle)

Forward: Chris Wood (Leeds)