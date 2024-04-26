Brighton plan to poach star from cash-strapped Championship club but face Tottenham competition

Brighton are planning on returning with another bid for one of the Championship’s biggest stars this summer, after seeing offers rejected in January.

The Seagulls are gearing up for a big summer, and despite constant rumours over the future of manager Roberto de Zerbi, they are pushing on with recruitment plans.

According to Football Insider, Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is once again in their sights. The report says that the 25-year-old could be available for £30m this summer, £10m less than initially thought.

Although the Foxes look set to return to the Premier League after one season away following victory over promotion rivals Southampton this week, their potentially bleak financial picture could play into Brighton’s hands.

Leicester announced a loss of £90m in their latest set of accounts, and if they are in need of sales to balance the books, Dewsbury-Hall could represent a good option.

The academy graduate has been a driving force behind Leicester’s title push under Enzo Maresca this season, scoring 12 goals and registering 14 assists in 43 appearances.

His form, which wasn’t enough to beat Leeds’ Crysensio Summerville to the Player of the Year award, is also said to have alerted both Tottenham and Brentford, potentially putting Brighton under pressure to get the deal done quickly.

Back in January, Maresca was far from certain about Dewsbury-Hall’s long-term future when asked.

Maresca hopes to keep Dewsbury-Hall

“I don’t want Kiernan to go – ask the club if we need to sell or not,” said Maresca.

“The only way we can do something is to sell players. I don’t think that Kiernan’s future was about this game. Kiernan is a Leicester player, hopefully he can play in the next game.

“Here, he showed once again he is in love with the club, if something will happen now, I don’t know. He cares about the club.”

Major sales are nothing new at Leicester, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire, Wesley Fofana, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes all departing the King Power Stadium for huge profits in recent years.

They will want to build around players like Dewsbury-Hall once their Premier League status is confirmed. But they have so many financial issues to contend with, and the future appears unpredictable. Nothing can surely be ruled out.

